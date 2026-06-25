CFPB Announces Joint Final Rule on Adopting Uniform Standards for Reporting Financial Data

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) finalized rulemaking that establishes technical standards for data submitted to certain financial regulatory agencies. This joint final rule is required under the Financial Data Transparency Act of 2022 to promote interoperability of financial regulatory data across the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Department of the Treasury, and the CFPB.

The new standards being adopted establish common identifiers for entities, geographic locations, dates, and certain products and currencies. The standards include a principles-based joint standard with respect to data transmission and schema and taxonomy formats, which would allow financial institutions to submit high-quality, machine-readable data to the agencies.