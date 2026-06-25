The Tennessean Offers Front Row to the Fourth of July

The Tennessean Hotel, Downtown Knoxville

Patriotic Events In Knoxville to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean , an urban Knoxville retreat where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together – raises a glass to America’s 250th Birthday with special Fourth of July events. From the Front Row to the Fourth experience, providing steps away access to Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth events on Independence Day, to a special afternoon tea event on July 5th inspired by the spirit of the Boston Tea Party, The Tennessean offers spectacular celebrations to mark the commemorative occasion.Front Row to the FourthSaturday, July 4, 5-10 pmMaker Exchange at The TennesseanJust steps from Knoxville's Festival on the Fourth, guests enjoy live music, a chef-crafted All-American BBQ experience, festive drinks, lawn games, and a lively atmosphere designed for gathering with family and friends before the city's fireworks spectacular lights up the night sky.Admission Includes:• An All-American Grill Feast with unlimited buffet and two complimentary drink tickets for festive cocktails or beer• Access to Maker Exchange Beer Garden adjacent to World's Fair Park, a perfect perch the City of Knoxville's fireworks spectacular at 9:45 PM• An ideal spot to cool off between outdoor events with comfortable indoor, air-conditioned seating and convenient restroom facilities• Complimentary downtown parking for one vehicle• Live music by Sterl the Pearl (6-10 pm)• Classic lawn games and patriotic photo opportunities• Exclusive experiences with vendors and brands, including giveaways, interactive experiences and swag from featured partners and an opportunity to shop custom trucker hat creations from Shady Trucker Hat BarRevelers looking to turn the evening into a staycation and take the elevator home can book a room at The Tennessean or its partner hotel – Marriott Knoxville Downtown.America’s 250th TeaSunday, July 5, reservations from 12-3 pmInvoking the spirit of the Boston Tea Party and celebrating the nation’s independence, The Tennessean invites patriotic celebrators to gather for an elegant and memorable afternoon overlooking the iconic Sunsphere on World’s Fair Park. Tea includes a thoughtfully curated selection of premium tea specialties, savory tea sandwiches, and handcrafted sweets reflecting on America’s remarkable journey and celebrating this historic milestone. The Tennessean raises a teacup in tribute to freedom, heritage, and 250 years of America.Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean crafts storied, meaningful stays steeped in East Tennessee heritage. Anticipatory staff welcome guests to an urban retreat where 82 refined guestrooms and suites invite with experiences designed to embody the essence of the river below and the charm of downtown Knoxville, all while celebrating Appalachian culture, intentional design and exceptional hospitality. The 2nd floor Drawing Room delivers ingredients reimagined through modern culinary craft, alongside signature libations as well as a beloved, weekend tea service tradition. Connected to the hotel, Maker Exchange is a unique gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville’s creative maker community. Maker Exchange provides a point of connection for guests to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal at Tavern, or simply a place for community gatherings in the inspiring space. With complimentary black car and golf cart service and easy walkability to Knoxville arts, dining, riverfront, historic landmarks and the neighboring University of Tennessee, The Tennessean offers an experience shaped in care and story, where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together.To celebrate America’s 250th with The Tennessesan, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

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