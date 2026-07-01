C3 Health Appoints Lori Rothel as Chief Financial Officer

Lori Rothel joins C3 Health as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than 25 years of healthcare finance and operational leadership experience.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 29, 2026 — C3 Health has announced the appointment of Lori Rothel, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer, further strengthening the organization's executive leadership team as it continues to expand its impact in care management, behavioral health, pharmacy services, and patient engagement.

Rothel brings more than 25 years of healthcare financial and operational leadership experience, with a proven track record of driving organizational growth, improving financial performance, and supporting strategic transformation initiatives across healthcare organizations nationwide.

As Chief Financial Officer, Rothel will lead C3 Health's financial strategy and operations, including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, compliance, revenue optimization, and long-term growth planning. Her leadership will play a critical role in supporting the organization's continued expansion while maintaining a strong commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth.

"Lori's extensive experience in healthcare finance and operations makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said A.R. Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of C3 Health. "She brings a strategic perspective, deep industry expertise, and a collaborative leadership style that will help position C3 Health for continued success as we advance our mission and support the patients, providers, and communities we serve."

Prior to joining C3 Health, Rothel served as an independent healthcare consultant, advising organizations on financial performance, operational effectiveness, and strategic growth initiatives. Her career includes executive leadership roles across healthcare organizations and ambulatory surgery centers, where she successfully led financial and operational improvement efforts during periods of growth and transformation.

"I am honored to join C3 Health during such an exciting period of growth and innovation," said Rothel. "The organization's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through patient-centered solutions aligns closely with my professional values. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support the company's continued success and long-term vision."

Rothel earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Alabama.

About C3 Health

C3 Health is a leading healthcare services organization dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative care management, behavioral health integration, medication management support, and patient engagement solutions. Through its family of programs, including Wellbox and MindHealthy®, C3 Health partners with providers and health plans to deliver personalized, coordinated care that improves quality, access, and outcomes for the patients it serves.

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