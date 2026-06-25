Dane County Parks Announces Temporary Closure of Lake Farm Boat Launch for Reconstruction

June 25, 2026

Joleen Stinson

Land & Water Resources

The William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park Boat Launch located at 4286 Libby Road, Madison will be reconstructed this summer. The boat launch will close on July 6, 2026 and remain closed until construction is completed. If construction progress and site conditions allow, the launch is expected to reopen this fall.

Originally constructed in 1987 and last resurfaced in 1999, the boat launch ramp and adjacent parking lot are overdue for replacement. The project will improve user access, enhance ADA accessibility, and strengthen water quality protection at the site.

During construction, residents and visitors should plan to use alternative launch sites on Lake Waubesa where Dane County Lake Access permits are valid:

Goodland County Park Boat Launch - 2844 Waubesa Ave, Madison, WI 53711

Babcock County Park Boat Launch - 2909 US Highway 51, McFarland, WI 53558

Lottes Park Boat Launch (City of Monona) - 400 W. Broadway, Monona, 53716

Dane County Parks will post updates and share additional information on the project webpage: https://www.danecountyparks.com/parksproject/detail/WG-Lunney-Lake-Farm-County-Park-Boat-Launch-and-Parking-Lot-Replacement

