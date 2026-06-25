The HOA Manager Builders Don’t Leave: Lifetime HOA Management Expands Into Arizona

Lifetime HOA Management expands into Arizona's Greater Phoenix area.

After 10 years without losing a builder-awarded community, Lifetime HOA Management brings its builder-focused approach to the Valley.

When some of the largest homebuilders in the country keep choosing you for their newest communities, that is real validation.” — Connor Moody

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifetime HOA Management is expanding into Arizona, opening in the Greater Phoenix area with a record few community managers can claim: over 10 years, the firm has never lost a single community awarded to it by a builder.That track record is why builders keep choosing Lifetime for their newest communities. The firm steps in early, building the financial and operational foundation a new association needs and staying with it through the transition to homeowner control. That reputation is following Lifetime into Arizona, as Lifetime was handpicked to manage one of D.R. Horton’s newest communities in the Valley.“When some of the largest homebuilders in the country keep choosing you for their newest communities, that is real validation,” said Connor Moody, Partner at Lifetime HOA Management. “But every community starts and ends with the homeowner experience. When you take care of the people who live there, you are also protecting the builder’s reputation, and that matters to us.”The HOA management industry is in the midst of an unprecedented wave of consolidation, with more than a dozen private equity firms actively acquiring smaller management companies and folding them into larger platforms. The result is a familiar pattern for board members: longer response times, rotating managers who don't know the community, hidden fees, and vendor relationships driven by financial arrangements rather than quality of service.Lifetime has purposely taken the opposite approach. The firm keeps its community managers on smaller portfolios than the industry norm, so every board and homeowner has a real point of contact, and the firm holds no ownership interest in the vendors it works with. Fees are laid out up front, and when someone reaches out, they hear back from a real person within 24 hours. Lifetime leads with both people and technology, giving homeowners a real-time view of everything happening in their community.From its Gilbert headquarters, Lifetime serves the Greater Phoenix area, the East and West Valleys, the Greater Tucson area, and northern Arizona, including Flagstaff. The Arizona launch builds on Lifetime’s work in California, Colorado, and Texas. The firm is actively taking on new communities throughout the Valley. Builders who want to talk can reach Shawn Hanks directly at shawn@lifetimehoa.com or request a proposal online.

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