Portuguese connections converge aboard NRP Sagres during SAIL250 Maryland

BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) — As the Portuguese navy’s sail training ship NRP Sagres welcomed visitors during SAIL250 Maryland, conversations aboard the vessel revealed how maritime heritage can bridge generations, cultures and continents.

For Portuguese Navy sailor Mariela Lima, who has served aboard Sagres for five years and participated in diplomatic missions across Europe, her first visit to the United States has been defined by the people she has met.

“So far, the people,” Lima said. “They’re really warm. They’re really nice. Even when my words fail, they’re patient and welcoming.”

Lima, who said she enjoys American hamburgers and followed basketball while growing up, hopes future Portuguese sailors will have the opportunity to experience the same hospitality.

Nearby, Portuguese naval cadet Raquel Martins reflected on the ship’s voyage across the Atlantic, which included stops in New York, Bermuda, Norfolk and Baltimore after departing Portugal. For Martins, climbing the ship’s towering masts has been among the most memorable experiences of life at sea, while exploring local museums and cuisine has offered a glimpse into American culture.

The ship also drew visitors with deep personal ties to Portugal. Robert “Bob” Marques, a Maryland resident whose grandfather immigrated from Portugal in search of opportunity, boarded Sagres with memories of his own time sailing aboard the historic Portuguese vessel Gazela.

Marques said seeing Sagres in Baltimore renewed his appreciation for Portugal’s maritime traditions and his family’s heritage. He recalled traveling to Portugal to reconnect with relatives and visit the village where his ancestors once lived.

The encounters highlighted the role of NRP Sagres, a three-masted barque that has served as the Portuguese Navy’s school ship since 1961, in strengthening international friendships and preserving seafaring traditions while visiting ports around the world.

SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland.