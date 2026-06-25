Agents Arrest Subject for Cruelty to Animals and Wildlife Violations in Vernon Parish

Baton Rouge, Jun 25, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested a Vernon Parish man on June 11 for alleged animal cruelty and wildlife violations following an investigation into a video posted on social media.

Agents arrested Justin D. Ford, 37, of New Llano, for aggravated cruelty to animals, hunting without a basic hunting license, taking wild quadrupeds using illegal methods and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

On May 28, 2026, LDWF's Pineville Office received several complaints regarding a video posted on social media that depicted a raccoon being unlawfully and inhumanely killed. The video, which was reportedly posted on May 24, showed an individual striking a raccoon with a large rock while the animal was in a creek at night. The video subsequently received significant attention online before being removed from the social media platform.

During the investigation, agents identified the individual in the video as Ford. Agents determined that the actions depicted in the video constituted alleged violations of Louisiana's animal cruelty and wildlife laws.

The investigation also revealed that Ford did not possess a valid hunting license at the time of the incident. Agents also determined that the raccoon was allegedly taken at night using an illegal method in violation of state wildlife regulations.

As a result of the investigation, LDWF Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Ford through the 30th Judicial District Court.

On June 11, agents made contact with Ford during a traffic stop conducted by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office. During an interview with agents, Ford admitted to throwing the rock at the raccoon. Ford was subsequently arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.

Aggravated cruelty to animals brings a $5,000 to $25,000 fine and one to 10 years in jail. Taking wild quadrupeds using illegal methods carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting without a basic hunting license brings up to a $350 fine. Unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Harvey Pearce, Corporal Dustin Nash and Senior Agent Callie Pitre.