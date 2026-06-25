LDWF Agents Cite Two Subjects in North Central Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Jun 25, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited two subjects on June 19 for their alleged roles in violating turkey hunting regulations in Winn and Caldwell parishes.

Agents cited Christopher B. Dunn, 32, of Kelly, for taking turkeys during a closed season, taking over the daily limit of turkeys, taking over the seasonal limit of turkeys, failing to tag turkeys, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespassing, and failing to validate turkey harvest. Agents also cited Wyndell E. Gough, 62, of Olla, for criminal conspiracy.

Agents began investigating Dunn and Gough who were believed to be acting together to trespass and harvest turkeys illegally in the Sikes and Hooterville areas.

During the investigation, agents collected evidence that confirmed Dunn trespassed on private property on March 24 where he harvested three turkeys during a closed season. Agents also found evidence that Gough assisted Dunn by dropping him off to commit the violations.

During the investigation, agents determined that Dunn harvested seven turkeys in 2026 and four of them were harvested during a closed season in March.

Agents seized seven sets of beards and spurs and one turkey fan in connection with this case.

Taking turkeys during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking over the daily and seasonal limit of turkeys carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to tag turkeys and validate turkey harvest brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Criminal trespassing brings a $100 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Criminal conspiracy carries up to one half of the largest fine and one half of the longest jail sentence for the crimes that were conspired.

Dunn will also face civil restitution totaling $5,425 for the replacement value of the illegally taken turkeys.