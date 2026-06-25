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MDMR to waive permit fees for rebuilding, repairing storm damaged structures

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is waiving the permit fee requirement for the rebuilding and repairing of previously authorized, storm damaged structures until June 19, 2027, provided the structures are rebuilt within the originally permitted footprint and specification. 

 

The property owner must submit an application and receive an authorization from the MDMR prior to beginning any construction. Authorization from MDMR is not required for replacing damaged decking boards, roofs or any structures above the waterline; however, replacement of pilings, bulkheads and any structure that extends below the waterline will require authorization.

 

For more information, contact the MDMR Wetland Permitting Bureau at (228) 523-4106.

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MDMR to waive permit fees for rebuilding, repairing storm damaged structures

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