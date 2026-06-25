Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jones Shares Statement Following Ruling in Crump v. Katz Regarding Virginia’s Assault Weapons Ban

RICHMOND, Va. --Today, in Lancaster County a judge issued an injunction against the Virginia State Police (VSP), pausing the VSP from taking steps to implement or enforce Virginia’s new assault weapons ban. Attorney General Jay Jones issued the following statement:

“Gun violence is the key driver of violent crime in this Commonwealth and nation, and assault weapons are designed intentionally to inflict maximum damage in a matter of seconds. The assault weapons ban passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor will save lives in the Commonwealth and is compliant with the Constitution of Virginia.

This ruling is disappointing and puts our communities at risk. The Commonwealth will urgently file a motion to stay this ruling and appeal this temporary injunction. We will continue to vigorously defend Virginia’s assault weapons ban and magazine capacity restrictions and uphold the laws designed to keep Virginians safe.”

Published on: June 25, 2026

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