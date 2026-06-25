CEO and AI strategist, REBL Risty Aimee SEO & AEO Content Writer Aimee editing Dashboard

Selected companies will receive free access to Aimee in exchange for real-world feedback as REBL Labs expands adoption of its AI-powered content system

For one client, Aimee contributed to more than $530,000 in long-term pipeline value and delivered 880% ROI, reinforcing REBL Labs’ belief that content systems should be measured by outcomes.” — Rebecca "REBL" Risty

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE****REBL Labs Opens Early Access to Aimee, Its AI Content Writer Built for SEO AI Visibility , and Content Performance****Selected companies will receive free access to Aimee in exchange for real-world feedback as REBL Labs expands adoption of its AI-powered content system****SAN DIEGO, CA** — REBL Labs has officially opened early access to **Aimee**, its AI content writer designed to help companies create blog content that does more than fill a publishing calendar. Built to support Google rankings, AI discoverability, and qualified inbound traffic, Aimee is now being offered to a limited number of companies for free as part of a feedback-driven rollout.Aimee was developed to solve a growing problem for marketing teams: content production is getting heavier, expectations are getting higher, and traditional workflows are too slow, too manual, and too hard to scale. Teams are being asked to create more content, improve search visibility, adapt to AI-driven discovery, and prove business impact, often without adding more people or more time.REBL Labs built Aimee to help close that gap.More than a writing tool, Aimee is designed to support a smarter content workflow. The system helps teams produce blog content built for search visibility, surface opportunities for AI mentions and discoverability, reduce the rewrite burden, and create a more efficient path from content production to business value.REBL Labs is now inviting a limited number of companies to use Aimee for free and provide feedback as part of its early access round.“We didn’t build Aimee to be another AI writing tool in a crowded market,” said Rebecca “REBL” Risty, Founder of REBL Labs. “We built Aimee to help companies create content that performs, content that can rank, get discovered in AI-driven search, and support real growth. Opening early access gives us the opportunity to put Aimee in more real-world workflows, gather meaningful feedback, and make the system even stronger.”The early access announcement comes with meaningful proof behind it. In one case study, Aimee-supported content contributed to more than **$530,000 in long-term pipeline value** and delivered an **880% ROI**, reinforcing REBL Labs’ belief that content systems should be measured by outcomes, not just output.The company says this early access round is meant for organizations that are actively investing in content, care about visibility across both search and AI platforms, and want a more scalable approach to content production.Interested companies can contact REBL Labs directly to be considered for one of the limited early access spots.**About REBL Labs**REBL Labs helps companies build intelligent marketing systems powered by AI. The company works with businesses that want to scale content, marketing, and growth operations with smarter workflows, stronger positioning, and tools built for real execution.

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