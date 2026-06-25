Attorney General Marshall Files Brief Defending President Trump’s Decision to Return U.S. Space Command to Alabama

For Immediate Release:

June 25, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado urging the court to dismiss Colorado’s lawsuit challenging President Trump’s lawful decision to permanently locate U.S. Space Command headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.

“Colorado is asking a federal court to override the Commander in Chief on a national security decision because they don’t like the outcome. That’s not a legal argument, its sore loser politics dressed up in a lawsuit,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Despite Biden’s failed attempt at playing politics, we recognize and respect executive decision making, not legal delays of our country’s national security. It’s time for Colorado to respect the same principle now that the final decision has been made.”

The dispute over Space Command’s permanent home stretches back to 2019. Following an extensive, multi-phase national search, the U.S. Air Force consistently identified Redstone Arsenal as the top candidate based on mission capacity, cost savings, and site evaluation criteria. In January 2021, President Trump accepted that recommendation and designated Redstone as Space Command’s permanent headquarters.

After President Biden took office, his administration ordered a fresh review of the decision. That reevaluation, completed in late 2022, once again confirmed that Huntsville was the Air Force’s preferred location. Despite the finding, President Biden reversed course in July 2023 and selected Colorado Springs as the permanent home. The White House declined to provide investigators from the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General with any explanation, citing presidential decision making. Reporting at the time indicated the move was driven by opposition to Alabama’s abortion law, with one official telling NBC News, “This is all about abortion politics.”

When President Trump returned to office he re-designated Redstone Arsenal as Space Command’s permanent headquarters on September 2, 2025. Colorado subsequently filed suit in federal court seeking to reverse the decision.

Click here to read Alabama’s amicus brief.

-30-