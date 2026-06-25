Barnstable County Commissioners to Meet in Bourne with State and Local Leaders

Published on: June 25, 2026

Barnstable, Mass. –The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners will hold its regular meeting in the Town of Bourne on Monday, June 29, bringing together county leaders, Bourne officials, and State Senator Dylan A. Fernandes to discuss regional priorities affecting the Upper Cape.

Agenda highlights include:

Recognition of Bourne Town Clerk Barry Johnson for his dedicated service to the Town of Bourne and Barnstable County. As Chairman of the Barnstable County Finance Advisory Committee and later as County Administrator, Mr. Johnson played a pivotal role in ensuring Barnstable County’s regional government remained fiscally sound and well-positioned to meet the needs of its member towns.

A discussion with Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem, members of the Bourne Select Board, and State Senator Dylan A. Fernandes regarding House Bill 4992, legislation authorizing Barnstable County and the Town of Bourne to convey certain parcels of land and interests in land.

An update on the Local Composting Initiative involving Bourne and all Upper Cape towns at Joint Base Cape Cod.

A presentation on Barnstable County’s tick-borne disease prevention programs and ongoing public education efforts.

WHEN

Monday, June 29, 2026

10:00 a.m. WHERE

Veterans Memorial Community Center

239 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532

The full meeting agenda is available at www.capecod.gov/meetings .

Members of the public are welcome to attend in person, join virtually via Teams, or view the meeting live on the Barnstable County YouTube Channe l. Residents who are unable to attend are encouraged to share comments or questions with the Board of Regional Commissioners by emailing robin.young@capecod.gov .