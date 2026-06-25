ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today announced an auto insurance rate reduction from the USAA group of companies, delivering significant savings for more than 200,000 Georgia policyholders across the state.

The filing includes average rate decreases of 4.7% for Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, 4.5% for USAA Casualty Insurance Company, and 2.4% for USAA General Indemnity Company. Combined, the approved changes represent approximately an overall group rate reduction of 2.6%, or a premium savings of approximately $33.2 million dollars.

“These continued reductions demonstrate that Georgia’s insurance market is becoming more competitive and increasingly responsive to consumers,” said Commissioner King. “Our office remains committed to promoting affordability, transparency, and stability for Georgia families, and announcements like this reflect the progress we are making.”

This latest reduction builds upon a series of recent rate decreases across Georgia’s auto insurance market, providing additional relief for drivers and expanding affordable coverage options for families throughout the state.

“Every dollar saved on insurance premiums is money that stays in the pockets of hardworking Georgians,” Commissioner King added. “We will continue working to create an environment where consumers benefit from greater competition, stronger market conditions, and lower costs.”

In addition to the approved rate reduction, USAA recently increased its SafePilot participation discount from 10% to 15%, providing eligible members with another opportunity to reduce their insurance costs. Together, these changes reinforce a broader trend toward greater affordability and consumer savings in Georgia’s insurance marketplace.

The mission of the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians.

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The mission of the Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians.