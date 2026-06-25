Leave fireworks at home when visiting Oregon State Parks and the ocean shore

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) encourages parkgoers to leave the fireworks to the professionals for Fourth of July celebrations. Fireworks and explosives are strictly prohibited within Oregon State Parks and the entire ocean shore. However, from the coast to the Snake River, nearby cities and towns have local celebrations and fireworks shows to attend.

Fireworks pose a significant danger to visitors, wildlife, structures and the natural landscape particularly in crowded areas where high winds and flammable vegetation increase the inherent risks of fireworks.

“Just one rogue spark can create a wildfire,” said OPRD Emergency Manager Jamen Lee. “We work closely with our local partners to minimize the risk of fires and ask that visitors follow any fire restrictions.”

Each year, volunteers collect trash following the Fourth of July resulting in thousands of pounds of debris. One volunteer group alone collected 231 pounds of trash from just four beaches around Lincoln City – that’s nearly 60 pound per beach!



“We ask that visitors respect fireworks restrictions and clean up after their celebrations to protect Oregon State Parks and the ocean shore,” said Laurel Hillmann, ocean shore resource coordinator at OPRD.



While education remains the primary focus for rule enforcement at Oregon State Parks, rangers do have the authority to issue citations. Staff at Oregon State Parks ask that visitors enjoy the holiday responsibly and leave fireworks and explosives at home.

OPRD also encourages visitors to know before they go when it comes to fire restrictions during this wildfire season. Fire restrictions are coordinated with local and state fire districts. Certain parts of the coast also do not allow fires on beaches. Learn more on our website.

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