Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $77 Million Deckorators Inc. Manufacturing Plant in Lackawanna

Leading Composite Decking Producer Establishes First New York State Footprint, Creating 50 Skilled Jobs at State-of-the-Art Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of a new $77.2 million manufacturing and distribution facility by Deckorators Inc. in Lackawanna. Located at 300 Commerce Drive, the 253,310-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility represents the Michigan-based company’s first operations in New York State. The expansion will create approximately 50 skilled jobs in Western New York, spanning production support, logistics, and administrative roles.

“New York is continuing to grow its manufacturing economy by attracting companies that are investing in our communities and creating skilled jobs and supporting local suppliers,” Governor Hochul said. “Deckorators’ decision to establish its first New York State facility in Lackawanna is a strong vote of confidence in Western New York’s workforce, infrastructure and long-term economic potential.”

The new facility will specialize in manufacturing Deckorators’ products made with patented Surestone® technology, a sustainable mineral-based composite decking material crafted from crushed limestone. By expanding into the Northeast region, the company aims to meet accelerating sales demand from DIYers and commercial builders.

Deckorators®, a subsidiary of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI), provides customizable design options including composite decking, railing, porch flooring, and aluminum fencing. Its proprietary Surestone® technology — previously manufactured exclusively in Selma, Alabama — contains no wood, preventing bending or bowing while minimizing heat absorption and maximizing slip resistance.

Deckorators Executive Vice President Ryan Kemp said, “This state-of-the-art facility represents a critical milestone in our Northeast expansion strategy, allowing us to meet aggressive customer demand by initially doubling our manufacturing capacity for Surestone technology. Lackawanna offers a fantastic community partner and a site with rich manufacturing history. By establishing our presence at 300 Commerce Drive, we are ensuring our weather-resistant, mineral-based decking can be distributed quickly to retail locations across the region.”

The extensive project involved renovating an existing 168,310-square-foot industrial building and constructing a 19,000-square-foot addition. The $77.2 million capital investment is distributed across key operational upgrades:

$52.5 million for advanced manufacturing equipment

$8.9 million for facility construction

$7.57 million for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades

$6.75 million for property acquisition

$1.5 million in soft costs

Infrastructure enhancements feature newly optimized utility frameworks, modernized driveways, and a dedicated multi-branch CSX rail spur designed for high-volume inbound deliveries of raw materials.

To support the expansion, Empire State Development (ESD) is providing up to $724,000 in performance-based tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program. Additionally, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) approved $1.82 million in sales and property tax incentives spanning a 10-year period. The New York Power Authority previously awarded Deckorators 2,080 kilowatts of low-cost Niagara hydropower to support the expansion project. Additional regional utility assistance is supported by National Grid.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Deckorators’ decision to anchor its Northeast expansion in Lackawanna is a testament to Western New York’s world-class manufacturing workforce and infrastructure. By transforming a historic industrial site into a state-of-the-art facility, this project brings 50 high-quality jobs and millions in private investment to the region. Empire State Development is proud to support this expansion, which further solidifies New York State as a premier hub for next-generation industrial growth.”

Read the full press release here.