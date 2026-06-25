Bocklet Orthodontics Relocates to New Charleston Office on Henry Tecklenburg Drive

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Bocklet Orthodontics relocates to a larger, state-of-the-art West Ashley office, expanding technology, capacity, and patient experience.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bocklet Orthodontics, a family-owned orthodontic practice that has served West Ashley for more than 30 years, is relocating to a newly constructed office at 2283 Henry Tecklenburg Drive in Charleston, SC 29414.The practice's first full day in the new space will be June 29, 2026. The move was made to create a larger, purpose-built space that enhances the patient experience and allows us to improve upon and expand the services that we provide.The new office is nearly two and a half times larger than the practice's previous location at 1845 Savage Road, Charleston, SC 29407. It features seven semi-private treatment chairs, up from four in the previous office, expanded parking, a dedicated game room for kids, a beverage and coffee bar, and a laid back modern surf theme.The practice has also invested in new technology, including low-dose Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging, which provides comprehensive 3D views to support treatment planning, and in-office 3D printing that allows for more customized and efficient orthodontic care."After more than 30 years in West Ashley, we wanted to create a space that reflects where our practice is today and where we're headed in the future," said Dr. Cary Bocklet, founder of Bocklet Orthodontics. "This office gives us more room to care for patients, invest in technology, and create an experience that feels comfortable and personal for every family who walks through our doors."Bocklet Orthodontics will host a community celebration on Friday, June 27, inviting families to tour the new office, meet the team, and get a first look at the practice's new home before its first full day of operations on June 29.Guests who complete a smile scan during the event will be eligible to receive $750 off comprehensive orthodontic treatment or $375 off limited treatment. The offer is valid exclusively for attendees present at the June 27 event.The practice will be closed June 22–26 while the team completes the transition to the new location.Bocklet Orthodontics is an award-winning, family-owned orthodontic practice serving Charleston and West Ashley, South Carolina. Led by a father-and-sons team of board-certified orthodontists, the practice provides braces, clear aligners, and orthodontic treatment for children, teens, and adults.For more than 30 years, Bocklet Orthodontics has delivered personalized care and has transformed more than 10,000 smiles throughout the Charleston community.Families interested in learning more about the new office, attending the June 27 community celebration, or scheduling a complimentary consultation can visit https://drbocklet.com/contact-us/

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