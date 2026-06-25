Mobility City Continues Expansion with New Locations, Owner Training, and Manufacturer-Supported Advertising Campaign

National mobility equipment franchise welcomes new owners, opens additional markets, and expands brand visibility through major co-op advertising support

Welcoming new owners to our corporate headquarters and seeing them experience the Mobility City system firsthand is one of the most exciting parts of our growth.” — Vinny Baratta, Founder of Mobility City

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc. , a national franchise system specializing in mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales, continues to build momentum across the country with new owner training, additional market openings, and a national advertising initiative supported by leading mobility equipment manufacturers.The company is currently training new owners for The Villages, Florida and Long Island, New York at its corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. Mobility City also recently welcomed a new owner in Boise, Idaho, further strengthening the brand’s national footprint.“Welcoming new owners to our corporate headquarters and seeing them experience the Mobility City system firsthand is one of the most exciting parts of our growth,” said Vinny Baratta, Founder of Mobility City. “Every new owner represents another community that will have access to professional, local mobility equipment service and support.”Mobility City is also continuing to open new markets across the United States. The company recently opened in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with additional openings planned in Naperville, Illinois and Acton, Massachusetts. Its Vancouver, Washington location is also off to a strong start, continuing the brand’s expansion into new communities.In addition to location growth, Mobility City is increasing its national brand visibility through a new co-op advertising initiative. Five major manufacturers have agreed to participate in national co-op advertising with Mobility City. Over the next six months, the company will partner with Cox Media on a national targeted advertising campaign across streaming TV, YouTube, and other major digital channels.“These are the types of investments that keep Mobility City at the forefront of the industry,” Baratta said. “We are not waiting for the market to move. We are continuing to push the brand forward through national visibility, stronger vendor partnerships, and new opportunities for our local owners.” Mobility City’s franchise model is built around multiple revenue streams, including mobility equipment repairs, rentals, sales, battery replacements, sanitization, delivery, and in-home service. The company serves seniors, Veterans, caregivers, and individuals living with mobility challenges by providing local access to equipment support and expert service.“Families want local experts they can trust,” Baratta added. “Our owners are filling that need every day by helping people stay mobile, safe, and independent.”As Mobility City continues to grow, the company remains focused on strengthening support for franchise owners while expanding access to professional mobility equipment service in communities nationwide.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is a national franchise company specializing in mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales. Mobility City locations provide support for mobility scooters, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, vehicle lifts, ramps, and other mobility products. The company serves seniors, Veterans, caregivers, and individuals with mobility challenges through local showrooms, mobile technicians, delivery, installation, and in-home service.For more information, visit www.mobilitycity.com

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