Working Equitation Canada Announces First Official Team Canada for World Championships in Spain

Historic milestone marks Canada's first representation at the World Association of Working Equitation World Championships

This is more than a team announcement, it is a defining moment for our sport,” — Darcy Henkel

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CANADA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working Equitation Canada (WECan) is proud to announce the athletes selected to represent Canada at the 2026 World Association of Working Equitation (WAWE) World Championships in Jerez, Spain, September 8-13, 2026.For the first time in the organization's history, Canada will send an official team of four riders, along with one alternate rider, to compete on the international stage against some of the world's most accomplished.WECan Team:Ilona Berbekar, Calgary, AlbertaPam Esteves, Oro Medonte, OntarioKerry Marit, Cochrane, AlbertaSusanne Zimmermann, Kelowna, BCSarah Bradley, Roberts Creek, BC (alternate)Darcy Henkel, Chef d’équipeThe selection represents a significant milestone for both the athletes and the continued growth of Working Equitation across Canada."This is more than a team announcement, it is a defining moment for our sport," said Darcy Henkel, Chef d’équipe and President, WECan. "The opportunity to send Canada's first official team to the World Championships reflects years of dedication from riders, coaches, volunteers, officials, and supporters who have helped build Working Equitation in Canada."Team Canada - Road to Spain 2026Selected riders will spend the coming months preparing for international competition while serving as ambassadors for the sport and helping raise awareness of Working Equitation across Canada and North America.The Road to Spain campaign has become a national initiative focused not only on supporting Team Canada, but also on strengthening the future of the sport through athlete development, community engagement, education, and sponsorship partnerships.Building More Than a TeamWorking Equitation Canada continues to actively seek sponsors and partners interested in supporting athlete development and the growth of an emerging equestrian discipline.Funds raised through the Road to Spain campaign help support:• Athlete development and international preparation• Team Canada representation at the World Championships• Growth and awareness of Working Equitation across Canada• Future opportunities for riders, coaches, and chapters nationwideRecent campaign efforts have generated significant visibility, with national media coverage helping introduce Working Equitation to new audiences and creating new opportunities for sponsors and supporters to become involved.Looking AheadAs Team Canada prepares for Spain, WECan remains committed to creating pathways for future athletes and expanding participation in the sport across the country.The Road to Spain campaign is not simply about one competition, it is about building a stronger foundation for Working Equitation in Canada and creating opportunities for generations of riders to come.Supporters, sponsors, and members of the equestrian community are encouraged to follow Team Canada's journey and learn more about partnership opportunities through Working Equitation Canada.For sponsorship opportunities, campaign updates, or additional information, visit:workingeq.caAbout Working Equitation CanadaWorking Equitation Canada (WECan) is dedicated to promoting and developing Working Equitation across Canada through education, competition, community-building, and athlete development. WECan supports riders, coaches, officials, and regional chapters while creating opportunities for national and international participation in the sport.

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