ICYMI: Independent Senate Candidate Aaron Day is Suing to Get on the Ballot and Sink Sununu In Case You Missed It, recent reporting from NHPR details how independent conservative and Free Stater U.S. Senate candidate Aaron Day is suing the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office to get onto the general election ballot and ensure “Republican candidate John E. Sununu doesn’t win.” Day — who took credit for Kelly Ayotte’s 2016 Senate reelection loss — is running solely to sink Sununu’s candidacy, having previously stated, “I’ll be clear: if my name is on the ballot, Sununu won’t win.” Day’s campaign has already gathered 1,500 signatures in just ten days through a team of volunteers that includes the Ron Paul campaign’s ballot access coordinator, demonstrating real momentum and sending shivers through a Sununu campaign that is already busy dealing with attacks from Sununu’s Republican primary opponent Scott Brown. Read more below: NHPR: Would-be independent candidate for NH Senate sues to get on November ballot An aspiring independent candidate for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire is suing the state’s top election official over the decision to block him from filing his candidacy.

Aaron Day, a libertarian activist and entrepreneur who previously ran for Senate as an independent in 2016, has filed suit against Secretary of State David Scanlan in U.S. District Court.

Day is also challenging Scanlan’s decision before the state’s Ballot Law Commission.

[...] The outcome of Day’s fight to get on the ballot could be significant. While Day stands little chance of winning the election, that’s never been his only goal.

His campaign is premised on playing spoiler to ensure frontrunner Republican candidate John E. Sununu doesn’t win. And spoiler is a role Day has played before.

In 2016, when then-Gov. Maggie Hassan won election to the Senate by defeating incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by just over 1,000 votes, Day — who received nearly 18,000 votes in that election — took credit for Ayotte’s loss.

“I did it deliberately to knock her out,” Day said at the time.

As for this year's election, he says he’s looking for a similar outcome.

‘We have some extreme circumstances, so I am back,” Day said Tuesday.

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