Florida Democratic Party Responds to Catastrophic Earthquake in Venezuela

TALLAHASSEE, FL – In the early morning hours a magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Venezuela, just 100 miles away from Caracas. Minutes later an even stronger tremor shook the region measuring in at magnitude 7.5. Over 164 people have been declared dead and thousands of more are expected as a result of this once in a century natural disaster.

In response to this news Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“The Florida Democratic Party sends our deepest condolences to the families, both here in Florida and abroad, who have lost loved ones. We stand firmly with the people of Venezuela as they mourn those lost, tend to the injured, and begin the process of rebuilding. Our prayers are with them in their hour of need.”

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