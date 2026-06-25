County to host three-night celebration for America’s 250th Anniversary

June 25, 2026

Doña Ana County is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with three evenings of live entertainment, family activities, food, and community pride at the Doña Ana County Fairgrounds from Tuesday, June 30 through Thursday, July 2.

The free event will feature performances across multiple stages, local and regional entertainers, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and nightly drone shows.

Entertainment begins in the late afternoon and continues into the night, making it easy for residents to attend after work, enjoy a concert, visit vendors, and experience the celebration.

Attendees are invited to help preserve today's stories for future generations by contributing an item to the community time capsule, which will be reopened on July 4, 2076. Suggested items include photographs, letters, local newspaper articles, school yearbooks, menus, and other memorabilia that reflect life in 2026. Submission guidelines, including prohibited items, are available on the event webpage.

Featured performers include Proyecto Uno, Joe Nichols, Julián Kalel, Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute*, Ballet Folklorico, DJ Hex, Los Sheriffs Del Norte, Daniel Sanchez, Rebel Creek Radio, Skivi and The OG's, and dozens of additional local and regional artists performing across four venues throughout the fairgrounds.

"This celebration is about honoring where we have been while looking ahead to where we are going,” Board Chair Manuel Sanchez said. “As communities across the nation reflect on 250 years of American history, Doña Ana County will also break ground on a new amphitheater that will help transform the County into the regional destination for entertainment it once was in the past."

The celebration is designed to complement the City of Las Cruces’ Independence Day festivities on July 3 and 4, creating six days of community celebrations across Doña Ana County.

Event Details

Dates: June 30 – July 2

Location: Doña Ana County Fairgrounds, 12125 Robert Larson Blvd., Las Cruces

Daily Schedule

Tuesday, June 30: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 2: 4 p.m. – Midnight

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Food, beverages, merchandise, and select vendor activities available for purchase

Additional information about the time capsule collection, entertainment schedule, 250th Celebration map, and event updates is available at www.donaana.gov/DAC250.

*Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute is an independent tribute act and is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Taylor Swift, TAS Rights Management, or their affiliated entities.