Florida Democratic Party Responds to SCOTUS Ruling in Mullin v. Doe

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, in a 6-3 ruling, on Mullin v. Doe, the Supreme Court sided with the Trump Administration to strip millions of Haitian and Syrian nationals living in the country of Temporary Protected Status.

In response to this news, Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“The Court’s ruling today in Mullin will irreparably harm the United States’ legacy as a beacon of hope for those fleeing persecution and violence,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

“Over the last few years Haiti has seen deteriorating conditions including increases in sexual violence, food insecurity, and displacement. It is morally wrong for the Trump Administration and the United States Supreme Court to throw TPS recipients’ status into chaos for political gain.

“This is a disaster for Florida, home to the largest Haitian population in the US and over 17,000 Syrians, and a grave injustice to those who have sacrificed everything to build new lives in the United States and have added immeasurably to our communities.”

###