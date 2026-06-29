Kiddleton Launches New Mobile App for Prize Hunters, Collectors, and Claw Machine Fans Across the United States

Discover New Prizes, Earn Rewards, Claim Free Plays, Track the Latest Releases, and Stay Connected to the Kiddleton Experience

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you've ever spotted a must-have prize in a Kiddleton claw machine, hunted down a newly released prize, or celebrated a big win with friends, Kiddleton has a new way to make the experience even more rewarding.Today, Kiddleton US, LLC ("Kiddleton") announced the launch of the new Kiddleton mobile app, giving players across the United States a convenient way to discover nearby locations, explore featured prizes, earn rewards, claim free play incentives, and stay connected to the latest prize releases.Available now on iOS and Android devices, the app brings together everything Kiddleton fans love about the experience into a single destination designed for players, collectors, and prize enthusiasts.Kiddleton locations are known for offering premium prizes, officially licensed merchandise, and fan-favorite characters from some of the world's most recognized entertainment brands. The new app makes it easier than ever for players to discover what's new, find nearby machines, and unlock rewards while enjoying the thrill of the game."Kiddleton has always been about creating memorable experiences for our players," said Michael Williams, Sr. Director of Marketing at GENDA Americas, Inc. "We know our guests are passionate about collecting and discovering great prizes, and many visit our locations specifically because of the licensed products and exclusive prizes we offer. This app allows us to bring those experiences even closer to our players by helping them discover new prizes, earn rewards, stay connected with the brand, and engage with the growing Kiddleton community."To celebrate the launch, new users who download the Kiddleton app will have access to free play incentives and exclusive rewards designed to help them get started. The app will continue to introduce new opportunities for players to earn rewards, unlock promotions, and enhance their Kiddleton experience.Players can now:• Find nearby Kiddleton claw machine locations• Discover featured prizes and new arrivals• Earn rewards, free plays, and exclusive app incentives• Stay up to date on prize releases and promotions• Access exclusive Kiddleton content and experiencesThe launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Kiddleton fans. The initial release provides access to core features today, while future updates will introduce additional functionality, rewards, and experiences as the platform continues to evolve.Future updates will introduce prize tracking capabilities, personalized offers, retail partner promotions, and new ways to earn rewards based on player activity, helping create a more connected experience for Kiddleton fans. The app will also continue to expand its availability across North America."With the Kiddleton app, we set out to put the player at the center of everything we do. Players can now stay up to date on the latest prizes and promotions anytime, right from their phone, and over time the app will allow us to deliver prizes and offers tailored to each player's interests. This launch is just the beginning — we will continue listening to our community and evolving the app to make every visit to a Kiddleton location more convenient, more personal, and more fun," said Kento Nishio, Sr. VP of Product at GENDA Americas, Inc.Whether you're searching for your next favorite prize, hunting for a newly released item, or simply looking for more chances to win, the Kiddleton app is designed to help players get even more from every visit.The Kiddleton app is available now as a free download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About KiddletonKiddleton US, LLC ("Kiddleton") is a leading amusement and entertainment company focused on creating engaging guest experiences through interactive attractions, premium prizes, licensed merchandise, rewards programs, and innovative location-based entertainment. Through a growing network of retail and entertainment venues across North America, Kiddleton connects guests with memorable experiences designed to drive fun, discovery, and repeat engagement.As part of GENDA Americas, Inc., a leading entertainment and amusement company in North America, Kiddleton leverages industry-leading operational expertise, technology, and partnerships to deliver unique experiences for guests while creating value for retail, hospitality, and entertainment partners. By combining physical entertainment with digital engagement, rewards, and collectible-driven experiences, Kiddleton continues to redefine how consumers interact with modern amusement attractions.

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