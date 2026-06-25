OXT Technologies Secures European Unitary Patent for Mixed Alcohol Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology

OXT Inc. awarded European Patent EP 4237569 B1 for “Processes and Systems for Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Syngas Via Mixed Alcohols.”

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective June 25, 2026, European Unitary Patent EP 4237 569 B1 "Processes and Systems for Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Syngas Via Mixed Alcohols ," extends protection across key European markets and strengthens OXT’s global intellectual property position for its Mixed Alcohol technology for producing sustainable aviation fuel.The Unitary Patent provides coverage in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and Sweden.OXT Technologies’ patented mixed alcohol pathway offers a differentiated route to Sustainable Aviation Fuel by converting low-value carbon sources into drop-in aviation hydrocarbons through a simpler, more selective, and more capital-efficient process.• OXT converts syngas into an optimized mixed alcohol stream that can be upgraded directly, reducing the need for costly separation, fractionation, and heavy hydrocracking infrastructure.• The platform can use diverse carbon sources, including landfill methane, municipal solid waste, agricultural waste, industrial off-gases, and captured carbon dioxide.• By lowering process energy demand and enabling low- or negative-CI feedstocks, the pathway can strengthen lifecycle carbon performance under related regulatory frameworks.• OXT’s patent coverage protects the mixed-alcohol-to-SAF process architecture and supports a global licensing strategy across major SAF markets.The aviation industry faces increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions while improving fuel security and availability as global air travel continues to grow. Sustainable aviation fuel has emerged as a practical near-term pathway to help decarbonize aviation and support long-term climate targets without major changes to existing aviation infrastructure.OXT’s patented Mixed Alcohol technology provides a scalable, cost-effective route to produce drop-in, low-carbon SAF from a wide range of abundant and renewable feedstocks. Backed by decades of research, engineering, and process development, the platform integrates with internationally proven alcohol-to-jet synthesis technologies and supports feedstock flexibility across diverse biomass and renewable resources.About OXT Technologies, Inc.OXT Technologies, Inc. develops and advances technology, process, and engineering solutions with companies worldwide. With nearly three decades of innovation, OXT focuses on carbon conversion and clean fuel synthesis technologies that transform carbon-containing gases into clean, drop-in liquid fuels.OXT’s advanced gas-to-alcohol technology converts methane from landfills, low-value industrial waste gases, underutilized gas streams, and bio-derived sources into high-performance, low-carbon fuels, including aviation fuels. These fuels are compatible with existing transportation and industrial infrastructure, creating practical, scalable pathways between today’s energy demands and a lower-carbon future.

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