MiLEAP Addresses False Claims Regarding A Child Care Facility in Clinton Township

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) is responding to false claims made in a recently released video and press release from Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) regarding the Child Care and Development (CDC) Scholarship Program and a child care business in Macomb County.

The video and release falsely suggest that a child care facility, identified as 1st Premier Learning Academy and Daycare, has received over $1.12 million in CDC funding. The named facility is not a licensed child care provider in Michigan and has not received any CDC scholarship program funding.

MiLEAP has identified a pending child care license application from Kidz in Motion Early Learning Institute, located at 39781 Garfield Road in Clinton Township, MI on Jan. 12, 2026, which remains under review. Until a license is issued and all applicable program requirements are met, the facility is not eligible to serve children and has not received CDC scholarship payments.

MiLEAP has a zero-tolerance policy for fraud and anyone trying to abuse the system. If you suspect fraud, submit a complaint to the Office of Inspector General by phone at 855-MI-FRAUD (643-7283) or file a complaint online.

“The Child Development and Care scholarship provides nearly 50,000 Michigan families access to safe, reliable and affordable child care,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “We ensure every dollar invested is supporting children’s development, strengthening families and sustaining Michigan’s child care system. We take our responsibility to be good stewards of public funds seriously.”

The CDC Scholarship Program is a critical, bipartisan investment that helps to ensure Michigan families can access safe, high-quality, and affordable child care. MiLEAP administers the scholarship through layered oversight strategies before, during, and after payments are made to ensure these public funds are used appropriately and as intended. Safeguards include eligibility verification, routine audits and reviews, staff monitoring, and enforcement actions when necessary.

Additional information about the state’s efforts to support children and families can be found by visiting MiLEAP’s Office of Early Education webpage.

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About MiLEAP:

Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP