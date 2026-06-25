PIERCE COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Kevin Waldron, 46, of Blackshear, for the trafficking, statutory rape, and sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female in Pierce County. As asserted in the indictment, Waldron molested the victim in videos that were sold to other individuals for monetary gain.

“Georgia’s children are not for sale, and we’re fighting each day to keep them safe from predatory adults,” said Carr. “Through the work of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we’re partnering with all levels of law enforcement to prosecute offenders in every corner of our state, and it’s making a difference. With each new case, we’re sending a strong message that if you abuse or exploit a child for sex, we will find you and put you away.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Blackshear Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Pierce County Indictment

On June 19, 2026, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Pierce County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Kevin Waldron.

The defendant is facing the following charges.

1 count of Statutory Rape

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

5 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

2 counts of Aggravated Child Molestation

1 count of Illegal Tattooing of a Minor

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.