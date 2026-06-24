Governor Abbott Appoints Mason To One-Call Board Of Texas

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Mason to the One-Call Board of Texas for a term set to expire on August 31, 2026. The Board has authority over “Call Before You Dig” systems that notify the underground facility operators for excavation plans so pipelines and utility lines can be marked to prevent accidents.

John Mason of Dallas is assistant vice president - senior legal counsel at AT&T. Previously, Mason was a managing attorney for the Public Utility Commission of Texas. He is a pro bono participant with the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program and a volunteer with AT&T Believes. Mason received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from the St. Mary’s School of Law.