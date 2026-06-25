BermudAir Invites Travelers to Tune In to 'The Great Bermuda Dash' and Engage on Social Media to Win a Trip to Bermuda

Watch The Bermuda Dash and engage on social media to win a trip to Bermuda

New Multi-City Travel Competition Digital Series Showcases Bermuda Through the Eyes of Visitors from Across North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , the leading premium leisure carrier to Bermuda and the Caribbean, is inviting travelers across North America to tune in to The Great Bermuda Dash, an exciting new multi-city travel scavenger hunt and digital series that celebrates the spirit, culture, and adventure of Bermuda, and engage on social media to win a trip of their own.BermudAir produced the three-part series, in collaboration with Bermuda-based digital media company 7 South Productions, which follows teams from five North American gateway cities as they compete in a race across the island, uncovering hidden gems and completing unique challenges inspired by Bermuda's people, places, and experiences.The competition features contestants representing:• New York — Brooke and Sean• Boston — Jeremiah and Joanna• Baltimore — Mercedes and Akayla• Toronto — Alex and Dave• Halifax — Kate and NateThe high-energy adventure series follows participants as they navigate the island in a race to explore Bermuda's most memorable attractions and local experiences. Rather than relaxing on a traditional vacation, contestants compete for bragging rights while showcasing the many reasons travelers continue to choose Bermuda as a premier island destination.All three episodes are now available on BermudAir's YouTube channel (links: episode one , two and three). To celebrate the launch of the series, BermudAir is also giving viewers the opportunity to create their own Great Bermuda Dash adventure.Travel enthusiasts can enter to travel to Bermuda by engaging with the series on social media. Participants only need to like, comment, follow or share the series contest Instagram post , by July 6, for a chance to win a trip this year.*"The Great Bermuda Dash was created to showcase Bermuda in an authentic, engaging, and entertaining way while highlighting the ease of reaching the island from our growing North American network," said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. "We encourage viewers to follow the adventure, support their favourite team, and enter for the chance to experience Bermuda for themselves."###*No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Entries must be submitted within the contest period between June 25 and July 6, 11:59 Atlantic time. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, are not employees, or contractors of BermudAir or any of its affiliates, nor members of the immediate family of any employees, or affiliates. Contest winner is entitled to two (2) roundtrip tickets on BermudAir from all applicable routes. Travel must be completed by December 17, 2026.

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