Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Quantum Global Technologies

TEXAS, June 25 - June 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $3,074,255 has been extended to Quantum Global Technologies, LLC (QGT) for its new services facility in Austin. The facility is expected to create 287 new jobs and represents more than $43 million in capital investment.

“Texas is the hub for semiconductor innovation,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment by QGT to expand its operations in Austin will create hundreds of high-skilled jobs and strengthen a critical domestic supply chain for advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing in our state. Texas is where the technologies of today power the innovation of the future.”

Quantum Global Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., provides ultra-high purity parts cleaning, process tool part recoating, and high-sensitivity micro contamination analysis for semiconductor device makers and wafer fabrication equipment markets. Upon completion, the QGT facility will become Ultra Clean’s first location in North America equipped to service semiconductor fabrication chamber tool sets used in the production of 2nm chips that power next-generation technologies.

“We appreciate the support from the Governor’s Office and the continued commitment to strengthening Texas’ semiconductor ecosystem,” said Ultra Clean CEO James Xiao. “The support from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund enables us to accelerate the expansion of our semiconductor chamber parts cleaning, coating, and analysis capability, while strengthening the semiconductor supply chain and developing the skilled workforce needed to support the next generation of semiconductor innovation here in Texas.”

“Central Texas continues to be a wellspring of opportunity, with quality, good-paying jobs on the cutting edge of innovation," said Senator Sarah Eckhardt. "I welcome Quantum Global Technologies’ expansion in Central Texas and look forward to how their growth here will create more prosperity for our neighbors today and generations to come.”

View more information about QGT.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.