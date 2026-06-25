Inaugural System of Care Day at Poe Brings Together Advocates, Leaders and Community Partners

On June 5, NCDHHS' System of Care Team in the Division of Child and Family Well-Being proudly partnered with Poe Center for Health Education to host the inaugural System of Care Day in Raleigh. The event brought together advocates, service providers, community leaders and families for a morning of learning, connection and collaboration. North Carolina's System of Care is a model of organizing services for children and youth who are struggling with emotional, behavioral or mental health issues. It helps families who are working with multiple agencies, like social services, schools, foster care or juvenile justice.

The event highlighted the shared commitment of the NC System of Care Team and Poe Center to strengthen supports for children, youth and families across North Carolina through coordinated services, community partnerships and resilience-building strategies.

A highlight of the day was hearing from Representative Monika Johnson-Hostler and Representative Sarah Crawford, who offered powerful perspectives on advocacy and public service. Drawing from their experiences as both lawmakers and nonprofit leaders, they shared meaningful insights into how policy, community engagement and cross-sector partnerships can improve outcomes for children and families. Their remarks underscored the importance of elevating family voices, addressing systemic barriers and creating opportunities for every child to thrive.

Participants also engaged in an abbreviated Community Resilience Model training, gaining practical tools to better understand stress responses and promote resilience within themselves, their families and their communities.

As Poe Center celebrates 35 years of serving children and families across North Carolina, attendees enjoyed a special tour of the facility and learned more about the organization's longstanding impact on health education. The tour provided a unique opportunity to see firsthand how Poe Center continues to educate and empower young people through innovative programming that promotes lifelong healthy habits.

Guests were welcomed with a variety of healthy snack options that reflected the event's focus on wellness and whole-family health. The refreshments helped create a warm and inviting atmosphere while showcasing practical ways to support healthy lifestyles.

The success of the inaugural System of Care Day would not have been possible without the dedication of the Poe Center staff. Numerous team members generously donated their time, energy and expertise to help plan, coordinate, facilitate and host the event. Their commitment helped create a seamless and engaging experience for all who attended.