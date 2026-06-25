Lagoon Valley Expands with New Builders, More Floorplans, Larger Estate-Style Lots

Lagoon Valley, the Bay Area’s first environmentally sustainable Conservation Community Lagoon Valley, the Bay Area’s first environmentally sustainable Conservation Community

In Lagoon Valley, Bay Area buyers can enjoy nature right outside their door. It is truly a live-work-play community built on sustainable principles.” — Curt Johansen, Lagoon Valley’s Development Director

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lagoon Valley, the Bay Area’s first environmentally sustainable Conservation Community, continues to expand with the addition of luxury residences from D.R. Horton and K. Hovnanian Homes. Many of the new homes within the master-planned community will feature larger, premium estate-style lots and single-level floorplans. Lagoon Valley has become known for blending walkable neighborhood living with more than 1,300 acres of preserved open space. It is conveniently located for commuters to Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, the Tri-Valley, and Sacramento.

“In Lagoon Valley, Bay Area buyers can enjoy nature right outside their door,” says Curt Johansen, Lagoon Valley’s Development Director. “It is truly a live-work-play community built on sustainable principles.”

New Home Communities include:

● Iris Gardens by K. Hovnanian Homes, coming this Fall.

● Lavender Glen by D.R. Horton, coming this Fall.

● Lilac Ridge by Lennar, Phase Two now available.

● Rosemary Grove by Taylor Morrison, Phase Two now available.

● Hawthorn Hills by Lennar, Phase Two now available

Lagoon Valley will feature 14 pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods connected by scenic trails, with easy access to nearby villages, the Town Center, neighborhood parks, and recreational facilities. The community has already sold over 130 homes, with more to come, and is preparing for the opening of the pickleball courts and Linear Park this September, with commencement of construction of the Lagoon Valley Event Center and Swim Club expected this summer.

Lagoon Valley’s Visitors’ Center is just off Highway 80 at 200 Mount Royal Road, Vacaville, CA 94533. Guests are welcome Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. To join the interest list and learn more, visit Lagoon-Valley.com or call 707-724-6937.



###

About Lagoon Valley

The Lagoon Valley residential home builders are trailblazers, using green building principles, conserving energy and water, and setting the tone for the next generation of sustainable home building in California. Just off Highway 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, the Bay Area’s first environmentally sustainable Conservation Community will provide homes near neighborhood shops, restaurants, and workplaces, with convenient access to all that Northern California has to offer.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.