Real Vision Care Options for Health Sharing Now Available Through netWell™ Partnership

netWell™ Vision, powered by WebEyeCare, provides members with savings on eyewear, contact lenses, and online prescription services.

netWell™ Vision Care Partnership Expands HCSM Offering for Members of netWell™ Health Care Sharing

Our goal is to continue identifying meaningful ways to help reduce everyday healthcare-related costs for our members,” — Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell™

RINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), netWell™ , has announced the launch of netWell Vision , a new member service for locating and purchasing vision care products in partnership with WebEyeCare . members receive savings on glasses, contact lenses, and online prescription services, including the ability to update their prescription from home.Through this partnership, netWell members receive additional savings on the products and services that are already available at significant savings through WebEyeCare.“Our goal is to continue identifying meaningful ways to help reduce everyday healthcare-related costs for our members,” said Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell. “Our netWell Vision partnership gives members access to savings through a trusted vendor while also offering the convenience of managing corrective vision needs from home. It’s another example of how we’re working to provide practical value that fits into our members’ lives.”The netWell Vision partnership reflects netWell’s ongoing commitment to connecting members with trusted vendors that offer quality savings opportunities as part of their broader healthcare experience.About netWellnetWell™ is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for individuals and families. Through flexible membership options and partnerships with trusted national networks, netWell provides a community-driven approach to healthcare sharing that helps members manage medical costs while maintaining access to care.

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