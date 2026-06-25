Dodge County Partners Host Free Summer Health Screening and Cancer Prevention Event

BEAVER DAM — Dodge County residents are invited to attend a free Summer Health Screening and Prevention Event on Thursday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at Noble Community Clinics, 1701 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam.

The event will bring together local and statewide health organizations to provide free health screenings, education, and resources focused on disease prevention and early detection. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Participants will have access to a variety of services and educational opportunities, including:

Blood pressure checks

Vision screenings

Cancer prevention and screening education

Colon cancer education

Breast cancer education

Skin cancer prevention information

Lung cancer prevention information

Nutrition education for cancer prevention

Dementia screenings

Sexual health education and resources

Information about local health programs and services

A mobile mammography unit will also be on-site offering mammogram appointments for eligible women. Appointments are limited and advance registration is required.

Prevention is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve health and save lives. This event gives residents an opportunity to learn about their health, connect with local resources, and take simple steps that can make a big difference in the future.

In addition to health services and education, attendees can enjoy raffle prizes, free giveaways, and food and treats from Abby’s Belle Fountain and Blue Hawaii Shave Ice. Participants who schedule and complete a mammogram during the event will also receive a special thank-you gift.

The Summer Health Screening and Prevention Event is made possible through a partnership between Dodge County Public Health, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), Exact Sciences, Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam, Noble Community Clinics, Rock River Community Clinics, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, SSM Health, UW Health, the American Cancer Society, the Wisconsin Cancer Collaborative, and the Wisconsin Well Woman Program.

The event is free and open to the public. Women interested in scheduling a mammogram appointment should contact Dodge County Public Health at 920-386-3676 and ask for Karen, or Spanish-speaking residents may call 920-296-8371 and ask for Marvella.

For more information about the event, contact Dodge County Public Health at 920-386-3670.