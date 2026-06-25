IAM Union Activists Take Workers’ Agenda to Capitol Hill at 2026 Legislative Conference

More than 400 IAM Union delegates from across the United States gathered in Washington, D.C., for the 2026 IAM Union Legislative Conference, bringing the voices of working people directly to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

WATCH: Bipartisan, Pro-Worker Messages Headline IAM Legislative Conference

Throughout the three-day conference, delegates met with members of Congress and their staffs to advocate for policies that strengthen the labor movement and create greater opportunities for working families. Key issues discussed included strengthening collective bargaining rights, protecting federal workers, advancing fair trade policies, revitalizing the domestic shipbuilding industry, supporting national defense manufacturing, reforming the tax code, and ensuring continued investment in transportation and aviation.

IAM Union International President Brian Bryant challenged delegates to remain engaged beyond the conference, emphasizing the importance of holding elected officials accountable and ensuring that working people have a strong voice in the political process.

WATCH: IAM Union International President Brian Bryant Remarks

“Continue to hold politicians accountable,” said Bryant. “Whether you’re meeting with a member of Congress, attending a town hall, or talking with your neighbors, make sure elected leaders hear directly from working people. Our voices matter, and our civic engagement makes a difference.”

A highlight of the conference was the IAM Union’s Workers vs. Billionaires Rally, where delegates joined together to call on Congress to put working families ahead of corporate greed and growing economic inequality.

WATCH: IAM Union Members at Workers vs. Billionaires Rally

The rally included remarks by IAM International President Bryant, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Chris Van Hollen, Tina Smith and Ed Markey, and laid-off IAM Union members from Apple, Whirlpool and Spirit Airlines who shared firsthand accounts of corporate greed.

WATCH: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at Workers vs. Billionaires Rally

During the rally, the IAM Union announced its endorsement of the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act, legislation introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) that seeks to ensure the wealthiest Americans contribute more toward the nation’s future.

WATCH: Workers vs. Billionaires Rally with the IAM Union

VIEW: Workers vs. Billionaires Rally Photo Gallery

The conference highlighted the important role IAM Union members play in shaping public policy, demonstrating the power of workers coming together to make their voices heard on issues that impact their livelihoods and communities.

This year’s Legislative Conference included the following speakers:

IAM International President Brian Bryant

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.)

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.)

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.)

U.S. Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.)

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.)

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon (D.Calif.)

U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.)

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.)

IAM National Political and Legislative Director Hasan Solomon

IAM International Affairs Director Peter Greenberg

IAM General Counsel Carla Siegel

NFFE-IAM National President Randy Erwin

WATCH:

Day 1 Conference Recap

Day 2 Conference Recap

Day 3 Conference Recap

VIEW PHOTOS:

Legislative Conference Day 1

Legislative Conference Day 2

Legislative Conference Day 3

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