Hydrovac Grant Program to help identify lead and non-lead service lines

The Nebraska Department of Water, Energy, and Environment (DWEE) will begin accepting applications for the Hydrovac Grant Program on July 1, 2026.

The Hydrovac Grant Program provides funding for cities of the second class and villages to purchase hydro-vacuum excavation equipment, used to determine if lead or non-lead services lines are in place and help communities finalize their lead service line inventories. The grant may cover up to 50% of eligible costs.

Cities of the second class and villages may apply. Grant awardees will be based on three ranking factors:

• The number of communities each grant applicant is willing to assist in meeting Lead and Copper Rule Improvements regulation requirements for reclassifying Unknown Service Lines to either Lead or Non-Lead Service Lines.

• The number of Unknown Service Lines to be reclassified.

• The average median household income of all communities, proportional to the number of Unknown Service Lines.

DWEE will assess applications for eligibility and competitive ranking. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 30, 2026. For more information, please visit DWEE’s Hydrovac Grant Program webpage. Questions can be directed to DWEE.SRFReimbursements@nebraska.gov.