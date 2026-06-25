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Watch the New Union Sportsmen’s Alliance Video Series & Enter to Win

The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) is proud to introduce Solid Ground, a new YouTube video series highlighting the union men and women who build America and the outdoor traditions that shape who they are.

The pilot episode follows four union members whose shared passion for waterfowl hunting has created lasting family traditions and lifelong friendships that extend well beyond the jobsite. Hunting provides the backdrop, but the people and their stories are the focus.

Watch. Comment. Win.

The Solid Ground pilot episode premieres on YouTube on Sunday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET! Be part of the excitement by watching the premiere and joining the conversation in the comments.

Watch and comment on the video by 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday July 1 (within the first 72 hours after its premiere) for a chance to win an $850 Milwaukee Tool prize package.

Watch now!

The post Watch the New Union Sportsmen’s Alliance Video Series & Enter to Win appeared first on IAM Union.

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Watch the New Union Sportsmen’s Alliance Video Series & Enter to Win

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