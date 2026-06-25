250 years of freedom: The story of a Nation under God

Friends and neighbors,

Every July 4th, we celebrate freedom. In 2026, we mark 250 years since the American colonies declared independence from Great Britain through the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

At that time, the colonies stood against the most powerful empire in the world. In this historic document, the signers acknowledged God as Creator, affirming that rights come from Him and that governments exist to secure those God-given rights. They stated that the facts would be “submitted to a candid world,” and then laid out a long list of grievances against King George III, describing repeated abuses of power.

The conclusion of the document reflects both resolve and faith. It appeals to the “Supreme Judge of the world” and closes with the pledge that, “with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence,” they mutually pledged to each other their Lives, their Fortunes, and their sacred Honor.

Those words and that resolve changed the course of history. The Declaration was a bold statement of independence that led to a long and costly war against a global superpower. Many Americans lost their lives and fortunes. With independence secured after eight years of war, the young Nation immediately faced another challenge: building a government strong enough to endure while still preserving liberty.

That challenge led to the Constitutional Convention, which convened in Philadelphia in late May 1787 and continued until September 17, 1787, the date on which the United States Constitution was signed. Delegates met for roughly 89 days, often working long hours, six days a week, under intense and difficult debate. Progress was slow at times, but the stakes were enormous.

Among the most respected voices during those difficult debates was Benjamin Franklin. At 81 years old, he represented wisdom and experience in the room and encouraged reliance on divine guidance during moments of deep disagreement.

When the Constitution was finally completed, it was signed by 39 of the 55 delegates present. As the story is often told, when Franklin emerged from the convention, he was asked what kind of government had been created. His reply: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Following the signing, the Constitution still required ratification by the states. It would take approximately nine months for nine of the thirteen states to approve it, bringing the new framework of government into effect.

This Nation has remained a beacon of liberty and self-government for 250 years. Yet it has never been easy. Agreement has always required patience, debate, and responsibility. In the end, it is “We the People” who must choose leaders who serve, not rule.

These ideas still echo today. James Madison reminded us: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” Government reflects human nature itself, both its strengths and its flaws.

And as President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

As we reflect on 250 years of independence, may we remember the sacrifice, perseverance, and faith that helped shape this Nation.

Thank you to all who have served in our military and helped preserve our freedom. Your service is deeply appreciated and honored.

May God bless you and your families, and may God continue to bless our great Nation.

Happy 250th birthday, America.

Sincerely,

Gene