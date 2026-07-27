Crown Wealth Strategies Honors Dr. Carlos Gutierrez with Excellence in Healthcare Award
This is how real impact is created: through people and places working together to support families when they need it most.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies proudly served as sponsor of the Excellence in Healthcare Award, where its founder, Lizzie Dipp Metzger, presented the award recognizing Dr. Carlos Gutierrez for his outstanding dedication to advancing children's healthcare and improving the well-being of families across the El Paso community.
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
The Excellence in Healthcare Award honors physicians who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate care, and meaningful impact within the communities they serve. Dr. Gutierrez distinguishes himself through his work in pediatric healthcare, helping create better, more accessible care experiences for children and their families during some of life's most critical moments.
This year's award carries additional significance, as it aligns with a milestone moment for the Dipp Metzger Family Foundation—the family's first major philanthropic healthcare initiative through the sponsorship of a dedicated treatment room at El Paso Children's Hospital. Together, these efforts reflect a shared vision: to elevate the standard of care for children in the community while supporting the physicians who make that care possible.
"Honoring Dr. Gutierrez is incredibly meaningful to our family and our firm," said Lizzie Dipp Metzger. "His dedication to children's healthcare represents the very best of what it means to serve a community. As we take this first step as a family foundation—investing in spaces that care for children during vulnerable moments—it is especially powerful to recognize a physician who advances that same mission every day. This is how real impact is created: through people and places working together to support families when they need it most."
Dr. Gutierrez's work helps elevate the standard of pediatric care in the region, ensuring that families have access to thoughtful, high-quality medical support close to home. His leadership and commitment continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of countless children.
Lizzie Dipp Metzger and the Crown Wealth Strategies team view this sponsorship as an extension of their broader mission — to invest in people, support meaningful causes, and help build stronger, healthier communities for future generations. Through both professional leadership and philanthropic involvement, Crown Wealth Strategies remains dedicated to initiatives that prioritize children's health, family support systems, and long-term community impact.
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About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown Align™ model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com
Paulette Acosta Hayen
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
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