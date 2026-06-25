JewelCloud 2.0 Adds Native Shopify Integration, Giving Jewelry Brands Instant Access to Retail Distribution

New integration enables manufacturers to seamlessly publish and synchronize product catalogs across Shopify-powered jewelry retailers.

By combining JewelCloud with Shopify, we’re making it easier than ever for brands and retailers to work together, reduce operational complexity, and grow online sales” — Alex Fetanat, CEO & Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading provider of digital commerce solutions for the jewelry industry, today announced the launch of native Shopify integration within JewelCloud 2.0, empowering jewelry manufacturers to seamlessly distribute, synchronize, and manage their product data across Shopify-powered retail websites.The new integration enables jewelry brands to publish their complete product catalogs directly to participating retailers through a single connection, eliminating the need for manual uploads, duplicate data management, and time-consuming product updates.As more jewelry retailers adopt Shopify as their eCommerce platform, JewelCloud 2.0 bridges the gap between manufacturers and retailers by delivering accurate, standardized product information—including images, descriptions, pricing, specifications, and inventory data—through an automated, centralized platform.“Today’s jewelry brands need a faster, more scalable way to get their products in front of consumers,” said Alex Fetanat, Founder and CEO of GemFind Digital Solutions. “With our native Shopify integration, manufacturers can manage their catalog once and instantly distribute their products across their retail network, while retailers benefit from accurate, up-to-date product information without the manual work.”“Since integrating JewelCloud with our Shopify store, we’ve cut product onboarding time by more than half and can launch new collections almost instantly,” said a retail partner using the platform. “It’s transformed how we manage inventory and keep our website fresh.”JewelCloud 2.0’s Shopify integration streamlines the entire product distribution process by allowing brands to:- Publish products directly to Shopify-powered retailer websites- Synchronize product images, descriptions, pricing, and specifications automatically- Keep product catalogs updated in real time- Reduce administrative overhead and eliminate duplicate data entry- Accelerate new product launches across multiple retail partners- Maintain consistent branding and product information across every sales channelFor retailers, the integration provides immediate access to a growing network of participating jewelry manufacturers, allowing them to expand their online product offerings while significantly reducing merchandising time.Built for the Modern Jewelry IndustryJewelCloud 2.0 was designed specifically for the jewelry industry to simplify product data management and strengthen collaboration between manufacturers and retailers. Rather than maintaining separate product catalogs for each retail partner, manufacturers now have a centralized platform that distributes standardized product information wherever it is needed. Retailers, in turn, can offer broader selections, launch new collections faster, and provide shoppers with richer, more accurate product content.The Shopify integration represents another milestone in GemFind’s mission to modernize jewelry commerce through automation, connectivity, and data standardization.“Our vision has always been to create a connected jewelry ecosystem,” Fetanat added. “By combining JewelCloud with Shopify, we’re making it easier than ever for brands and retailers to work together, reduce operational complexity, and grow online sales.”About JewelCloudJewelCloud is GemFind’s cloud-based product data management and distribution platform built exclusively for the jewelry industry. It enables manufacturers to normalize, manage, and distribute product information to retailer websites, eCommerce platforms, marketplaces, and other digital sales channels through a single, centralized system.About GemFind Digital SolutionsFounded in 1999, GemFind Digital Solutions is a leading provider of digital marketing, eCommerce, website development, and product data solutions for the jewelry industry. Serving hundreds of jewelry retailers and manufacturers throughout North America, GemFind helps businesses grow through innovative technology, AI-powered solutions, and industry-specific digital commerce platforms.For more information about JewelCloud 2.0, visit www.jewelcloud.com or contact GemFind Digital Solutions.

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