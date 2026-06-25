Paradise Casino Paradise Casino To Host Early Independence Day Celebration On July 3rd

Kick Off Fourth of July Weekend with Family-Friendly Fun, Fireworks & Live Entertainment

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradise Casino is kicking off Fourth of July weekend with an evening of family-friendly fun during its Early Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 3 from 6pm – 10pm in the South Parking Lot. The FREE event is open to all ages and will feature live entertainment, food vendors, freestyle motocross performances, family activities, and a fireworks spectacular to close out the evening.Guests are invited to bring friends and family to enjoy a festive summer atmosphere under the stars. Live entertainment will be provided by Checker’d Past and DJ Bobby starting at 6pm, while the returning FreestyleMX.com motorcycle stunt team will thrill audiences with three high-energy 25-minute performances featuring jumps and freestyle stunts, starting at 7pm.In addition to the entertainment lineup, a variety of food vendors will be on site offering a wide selection of food and beverages for purchase. Paradise Casino will also provide complimentary popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, water, soda, and face painting for guests from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.Bleacher seating will be available, first-come, first-serve. Attendees are also welcome to bring 10x10 tents and lawn chairs or other seating for viewing the fireworks show, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Guests may bring bottled water or other labeled non-alcoholic beverages. Coolers will not be permitted.The Early Independence Day Celebration is free to attend and open to guests of all ages.Event Details:Friday, July 36pm – 10pmFireworks Show at 9:30pmSouth Parking Lot at Paradise Casino For more information visit https://paradise-casinos.com/ or 888.777.4946.About Paradise Casino:Paradise Casino is located Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, and Quechan Casino Resort. Paradise Casino offers exciting gaming, sports betting, dining, and live entertainment. The casino features more than 500 new and classic slot machines along with a sportsbook offering wagers on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, auto racing, boxing, UFC and more. Wagering options including straight bets, parlays, futures, prop bets, in-play betting, teasers, and more. In addition to gaming and sports betting, Paradise Casino offers a variety of dining options including The Cove, Sharky’s Lounge, Paradise Kaa'fe and The Reef. For more information about dining, entertainment, and upcoming events, visit www.paradise-casinos.com Paradise Casino is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/QuechanParadiseCasino/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.