New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick gives the former Newton County Collector a "good" rating
06/25/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
An audit
report released this week by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives the
Newton County Collector's Office a rating of "good." Pursuant to Section 52.150, RSMo, the State Auditor is
required to conduct an audit once notified of a vacancy in the office of county
collector. The audit was triggered by a vacancy that occurred in the office
when James Otey resigned on July 12, 2024.
"The
people of Newton County can feel confident the county collector's office is
being run in a transparent and accountable manner. However, there are
improvements that can be made in that office and a few others as they work
together to administer the county's property tax system. Our report contains
recommendations that can help county officials to make needed improvements and
I'm glad to see they are already working to put them into place," said
Fitzpatrick.
The report finds the
financial activities of the County Collector were not being adequately reviewed
by the County Clerk,
County Auditor, and County Commission. Neither the County Clerk nor the County
Auditor maintained an account book or other records summarizing property tax
charges, transactions, and changes as required by state law. The report notes
an account book would help the County Clerk and County Auditor ensure taxes
charged and credited to the County Collector are complete and accurate, and
could also be used by the County Clerk, County Auditor, and County Commission
to verify the accuracy and completeness of the County Collector's annual
settlements and delinquent tax books.
The report
also finds the County Clerk does not prepare or verify the accuracy of the
current or delinquent tax books. The County Collector reviews the tax books for
accuracy, but the report notes this effectively amounts to reviewing her own
work. Because the County Collector is responsible for collecting property tax
money, good internal controls and state law require someone independent of the
collection process be responsible for generating and testing the accuracy of
the tax books. Additionally, the County Collector, County Assessor, and County
Clerk do not always retain records of changes (e.g., additions and abatements)
entered into the property tax system.
The audit
report also highlights the fact the county budgeted a deficit fund balance for the Tax Maintenance Fund
(TMF) for the year ending December 31, 2024. When
considering the beginning fund balance and the budgeted receipts and
disbursements, the county projected an ending fund balance for the TMF of
negative $39,323. The Missouri
Constitution, Article VI, Section 26(a), and Section 67.010.2, RSMo, require
political subdivisions to ensure expenditures do not exceed revenue plus any
unencumbered fund balance.
The final
finding in the report addresses the failure by the County Collector's office to
maintain the change fund at a constant amount. A cash count of the County
Collector's office completed in June 2025 indicated the change fund was $1,800,
split among the 5 cash drawers held within the office. An additional $197 was
also found in a bank bag locked in the County Collector's desk drawer and the
County Collector stated she was not sure of the purpose of the money, but it
may have been part of the change fund. According to a memorandum of
understanding dated November 16, 2016, the Newton County Commissioners
established a cash fund for the County Collector to be set at $900. The report
notes maintaining change funds at a constant amount and periodically
counting and reconciling to the authorized balance is necessary to safeguard
against possible loss, theft, or misuse of money.
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