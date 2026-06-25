Weather monitoring stations coming to York County Parks

York County Parks to Receive Severe Weather Monitoring Stations

Each year, 300,000 people visit York County parks. Now, their safety will be enhanced thanks to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy to allow York County to install weather monitoring stations at all county parks.

Severe weather is always a risk, particularly during spring and summer. New weather monitoring stations will allow for quick notification of park guests and staff in case of approaching storms. The technology is critical because park guests could be beyond the reach of other communications and outside and exposed to weather dangers. Once installed, the system will alert visitors to immediately seek shelter, or provide other important weather-related instructions.

“York County appreciates Duke Energy’s support to help our residents feel safe at our parks. The grant for weather monitoring stations will help the County monitor and respond to severe weather. Our County is committed to Premier Parks and a Safe Community, both of which are part of our Strategic Plan and Duke’s support improves the quality of life for the residents we serve,” explained Katherine Jones, York County Parks & Recreation Director.

“Being ready to act is key when it comes to emergency response and Duke Energy is proud to help York County prepare to help protect their community. We hope this grant can help emergency managers, first responders and community leaders prepare and protect their community,” said Tyson Wright, Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager.

The weather safety systems will be installed at Allison Creek Park, Ebenezer Park, Catawba Bend Preserve, Nanny’s Mountain, Field Day Park, Worth Mountain Park, and Woodend Park.



