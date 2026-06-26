What If Lasting Peace Has Been Within Reach All Along?

OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Eternally New, Ulrich Brugger Invites Readers to Let Go of Conditioning and Encounter Life DirectlyOjai, California – 25th June 2026 – In an era saturated with self-help formulas, spiritual branding, and endless personal development advice, author Ulrich Brugger offers a strikingly different invitation: stop searching for more systems and begin meeting life directly.In his new book, Eternally New, Brugger presents a collection of more than 80 concise poetic meditations written over six decades of contemplation and inner inquiry. Reflective, probing, and quietly transformative, the writings encourage readers to move beyond psychological conditioning, ideological thinking, and the constant pursuit of certainty.With meditation titles such as Breaking Through, Living Without Problems, The Free and Ever-Renewing Mind, and Love Without Fragmentation, the book explores what becomes possible when the mind grows still and awareness becomes fully present.“Now more than ever, we must base our lives on what we know to be true, and not on religious or ideological systems,” writes Brugger.Rather than promoting a belief system, Eternally New points readers toward direct perception, inner freedom, creativity, and timeless awareness. The result is a work that transcends traditional spiritual categories while remaining deeply contemplative and profoundly human.Brugger, founder of The Ojai Retreat in California, has spent a lifetime studying education, philosophy, psychology, world religions, and spiritual teachings. His writing resonates with readers seeking a quieter, more authentic approach to inner transformation.Readers drawn to the contemplative insights of thinkers such as Eckhart Tolle, J. Krishnamurti, and Alan Watts may find Eternally New to be a deeply refreshing and timely work.Eternally New is now available on Amazon About the Author:Ulrich Brugger is an author, educator, and lifelong explorer of philosophy, psychology, world religions, and spiritual inquiry. Born in Switzerland, he earned a Master’s degree in the Science of Education from the University of Geneva and has devoted decades to studying consciousness, creativity, inner freedom, and the deeper dimensions of human life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.