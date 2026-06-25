The Salvation Army's New Mobile Outreach Initiative Delivers Hot Meals and Critical Resources to Glades Area Residents

Major Thornhill getting hot meals to distribute Volunteers and staff Palm Beach Sheriff's office, West Tech and Salvation Army Making sure we provide all the help we can

Community outreach event in the Glades provided meals, food, utility assistance and spiritual support in an effort to bring services directly to those in need

We know that for many families in the Glades area, getting to help isn’t always easy — so we brought help to them.” — Major Christopher Thornhill

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County served more than 200 individuals at its latest Free Community Outreach event, part of a new mobile services initiative designed to meet residents of the Glades area where they live rather than requiring them to travel to a service center.The outreach, held June 24 at the West Technical Education Center (2625 NW 16th St., Belle Glade), brought together a full slate of services in one location: a hot meal served from The Salvation Army's mobile canteen, a week's worth of groceries for the first 50 families who qualified, on-site assistance applying for Florida Power & Light bill aid, referrals to additional community resources, and spiritual support from the organization's Church and Worship team.“We know that for many families in the Glades area, getting to help isn’t always easy — so we brought help to them,” said Major Christopher Thornhill, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. “Seeing more than 200 neighbors walk away with a hot meal, a week of groceries, and a little less worry about their power bill is exactly why we do this work. This is just the beginning of how we plan to serve this community.”The Belle Glade events mark an expansion of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County’s mobile services model, which pairs direct food and meal distribution with hands-on casework — including FPL/C2SEA utility assistance enrollment — so that families can resolve multiple needs on a single visit. Organizers say the response from the community has underscored the demand for recurring, accessible outreach in the Glades area, and additional dates are being planned.Donor and community support make events like this possible. Contributions to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County directly fund the meals, groceries, and casework services provided at no cost to families in need.For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please visit: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach . Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.

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