The Second Story Foundation Receives State Investment for 2nd Story Ranch Recovery Housing Project

The Second Story Foundation and 2nd Story Recovery Ranch | 2ndStoryFoundation.org Donate to The Second Story Foundation and 2nd Story Recovery Ranch | 2ndStoryFoundation.org The 2nd Story Ranch Recovery Home & Jobs Program combines long-term recovery housing, workforce participation, peer support, and community to support lasting independence. (credit The Second Story Foundation)

Illinois awards $2 million to The Second Story Foundation to advance recovery housing, workforce development, and long-term addiction recovery in Crete.

This funding gives us a strong start toward our remaining capital goal and moves us significantly closer to opening the doors of a program designed to help people rebuild their lives.” — Jim O'Connor, The Second Story Foundation founder and executive director

CRETE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Story Foundation today announced it has received notice that $2,000,000 in funding for The Second Story Foundation and the 2nd Story Ranch Recovery Home and Jobs Program is included in the state's FY2027 budget.The funding represents a significant step forward for the project and provides a strong start toward completing the Foundation's remaining capital goal. Once funds are released and received, the investment will support the development of recovery housing and related infrastructure at the 68-acre ranch property, creating a structured environment where residents can access stable housing, peer support, employment opportunities, vocational training, and a long-term recovery community.The 2nd Story Ranch Recovery Home and Jobs Program is designed to help individuals transition from treatment into lasting recovery, workforce participation, and independent living. The ranch-based model combines housing, employment, peer support, and daily structure to help residents build stable, productive lives in recovery."This investment recognizes the importance of recovery housing as part of the continuum of care," said Jim O'Connor, CADC, founder and executive director of The Second Story Foundation. "People leaving treatment often need stable housing, meaningful work, and ongoing support. The 2nd Story Ranch will provide all three."The Second Story Foundation extends its sincere gratitude to Sen. Elgie Sims, Sen. Patrick Joyce, Sen. Michael Hastings, Rep. Nick Smith, Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, and Senate President Don Harmon for their leadership and support and the many other legislators who took the time to meet, listen, ask questions, and engage in thoughtful discussions about strengthening long-term recovery infrastructure in Illinois."Today's announcement is an important milestone, and we're grateful for the confidence and value lawmakers have placed in this project," O'Connor said. "This funding gives us a strong start toward our remaining capital goal and moves us significantly closer to opening the doors of a program designed to help people rebuild their lives."Illinois recorded nearly 17,000 opioid-related overdoses in 2024, including 1,838 fatalities. While overdose deaths have declined, thousands of Illinois residents continue to face challenges related to addiction, housing instability, and workforce participation. The 2nd Story Ranch will provide the housing, structure, support, and employment opportunities that help people build stable, independent lives in recovery.The Second Story Foundation helps men in early recovery from severe substance use disorder rebuild their lives with stability, purpose, and community. The organization provides recovery housing, meaningful work, and comprehensive support designed to promote lasting change. Its programs combine structure, employment, and fellowship to restore dignity and independence.The Foundation operates residential recovery homes in Chicago’s south suburbs and is developing the 68-acre 2nd Story Ranch in Crete, Illinois. The ranch will serve as a residential recovery community where participants live, work, and grow through service, equine care, and skill-based training. The lodge and residences will house up to 14 men and include space for counseling, education, and community events.The Second Story Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping men build lives of integrity, connection, and hope. Through compassion, structure, and shared purpose, the foundation supports transformation that endures.

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