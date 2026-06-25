Softrax Announces Mark Aubin as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO Mark Aubin brings nearly 30 years of enterprise billing and revenue expertise to accelerate Softrax's growth strategy.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise, ID - June 25, 2026 - Softrax, a leading provider of intelligent revenue lifecycle management software, today announced the appointment of Mark Aubin as Chief Executive Officer. The transition marks a planned milestone in the company's continued evolution after its acquisition of BluLogix, a leading subscription and consumption billing provider.

With almost 3 decades of expertise in enterprise financial software, Mark is recognized as one of the pioneers in Enterprise Billing and Revenue Recognition Solutions. Mark co-founded RevStream, where he led strategy, product, and technology functions through its successful acquisition in 2017. Mark has since held regional and global leadership roles spanning sales, go-to-market, product, and customer success functions for finance software providers across a diverse set of industries.

"Softrax has spent nearly 25 years building something genuinely valuable for finance and accounting teams," said Mark Aubin. “The combination of Softrax and BluLogix provides a platform with the depth and breadth that today’s finance teams need across the full revenue lifecycle management function, and in unlocking autonomous capabilities for revenue generation and optimization. "I'm honored to lead this company forward, and I'm committed to the same standard of partnership and precision that our customers have come to rely on."

Mark assumes leadership of Softrax at a pivotal moment, as the company continues its next phase of growth with one of the most innovative and comprehensive Revenue Lifecycle Management platforms on the market.

"Mark is the right leader for Softrax. His rare combination of founder experience, enterprise software leadership, and deep domain expertise in billing and revenue recognition makes him exactly the right leader to unlock the full potential of the combined portfolio. We are confident that under his guidance, Softrax will accelerate innovation, expand its market reach, and deliver exceptional value to our customers,” said Kevin Hatch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Softrax.

Softrax customers can expect continued service quality and dedication through this leadership transition, with an accelerated portfolio roadmap featuring AI-powered innovations.

About Softrax

Softrax is a leading provider of intelligent revenue lifecycle management solutions, trusted by innovative organizations across Software, Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Public Sector to streamline complex contract, billing, payment, revenue recognition, and revenue optimization processes. Softrax’s AI-powered integration, advanced analytics, agentic automation, and adaptive intelligence enable organizations with dynamic product and monetization offerings to drive growth, manage risk, and scale at the speed of business.

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