Timber Vans DIY Kit Color Upgrade Now Available and On Sale

Timber Van Kits Logo Timber Van Kits DIY Ship Kit in Winter Blue Timber Van Kits DIY Ship Kit in Slate Green

Timber Van Kits today announced the launch of new cabinetry color upgrade options for its line of shipped DIY van kits.

We've always heard from our builders that they want their van to feel like their van. Adding colors gives people an easy way to put their own stamp on the build.” — Matt North

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timber Van Kits, a Boulder, Colorado-based manufacturer of complete DIY camper van conversion kits, today announced the launch of new cabinetry color upgrade options for its line of shipped DIY van kits. Home builders can now choose from three new finishes — Storm Gray, Slate Green, and Winter Blue giving customers more ways to personalize their van build without sacrificing the durability Timber kits are known for. A white laminate finish as well as the base raw wood will continue to be offered - the latter providing the most economical and customizable option.

The new color options apply to the cabinetry finish upgrade across Timber's DIY kits, which include cabinetry, kitchen, bed, plumbing, and electrical systems engineered to fit together seamlessly. Each finish is built on the same Baltic birch plywood cabinetry, marine rim latches, and Blum hinges included in every Timber kit, ensuring the new colors hold up to the temperature swings and constant motion of life on the road.

"We've always heard from our builders that they want their van to feel like their van, not just a kit," said Matt North, Founder of Timber Van Kits. "Adding Storm Gray, Slate Green, and Winter Blue gives people an easy way to put their own stamp on the build, right out of the box. It's a small change that makes a big difference once you're standing inside the finished van."

To celebrate the launch, Timber Van Kits is offering $500 off all DIY camper van kits for a limited time.

Timber's DIY kits are designed for Mercedes Sprinter (144" and 170" High Roof) and Ford Transit (148" High Roof and 148" EL High Roof) vans, ship free across the Lower 48, and include a full step-by-step instruction manual. Kits start at $15,995, with the new color upgrades available alongside other options such as fridge, ceiling fan, heater, and window upgrades.

More information on the DIY kits, color upgrade pricing, and full specifications is available at: https://www.timbervankits.com/pages/camper-van-kits

About Timber Van Kits

Timber Van Kits designs and manufactures complete camper van conversion kits, with most parts made in its Boulder, Colorado facility. Its kits include off-grid electrical systems, integrated fresh and gray water plumbing, bed systems, kitchens, and cabinetry, all built to handle the demands of full-time van life. Timber Van Kits is a subsidiary of Titan Vans.

Media Contact: Timber Van Kits 720-282-5075 1901 Central Avenue, Boulder, CO 80301

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