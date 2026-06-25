Chairmen Guthrie, Hill, and Jordan Write to Oppose EU Crackdown on American Companies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman French Hill (AR-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services, and Congressman Jim Jordan (OH-04), Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary, sent a letter to European Union (EU) Ambassador to the United States Jovita Neliupsiene opposing the new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

“The EU’s CSDDD is yet another example in a concerning pattern of anti-competitive and anti-American business regulations. The Western world benefits from a strong Europe, but unfortunately, rather than pursuing freer markets and innovation, EU regulators continue to prefer heavy-handed government intervention. This course has hindered the European economy for the past two decades, and now the EU seeks to apply that same model outside of its borders,” said Chairman Guthrie. “I am hopeful that our allies in Europe will choose to roll back this punitive mandate on American businesses and avoid the need for Congress to consider legislation to rebalance the playing field.”

"The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive raises significant concerns about the overreach of European regulations to American companies. As implemented, this directive could impose costly compliance burdens, create legal uncertainty, and undermine the competitiveness of U.S. businesses that support millions of American jobs,” said Chairman Hill. “I appreciate Chairman Guthrie’s leadership in raising these concerns and encouraging a constructive dialogue with our European partners to ensure that regulatory frameworks promote growth and investment rather than unnecessary barriers to economic opportunity."

“The EU is once again deliberately targeting American companies,” said Chairman Jordan. “This time with a radical environmental agenda that harms the American economy.”

KEY LETTER EXCERPT:

“The compliance requirements are onerous and extraterritorial, imposing disproportionate burdens on American companies.” [...]

“Through passage of the CSDDD, the EU’s actions appear to be disadvantaging American and other non-EU businesses to the benefit of European firms.

“Instead of seeking meaningful domestic reforms that would strengthen European competitiveness, the European Parliament instead is choosing to export its heavy-handed regulatory regime by applying extraterritorial compliance burdens to international businesses without demonstrating meaningful benefits to justify the regulations.”

BACKGROUND:

A recent study found that initial compliance costs could range between $637 billion and $1.093 trillion, equivalent to the total costs of all current American environmental and financial regulations.

According to the same study, annual recurring costs range from $6 billion to $453 billion if including the implicit costs of changed conduct.

On October 29, 2025, the American Council for Capital Formation, International Franchise Association, National Association of Manufacturers, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, and the United States Chamber of Commerce opposed the new regulations, noting, “Economic growth would slow, supply chains would suffer, and transatlantic commerce and relations would only worsen. Neither the EU nor U.S. would benefit from that scenario.”

CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

CLICK HERE to read the New York Post’s exclusive coverage of the letter.