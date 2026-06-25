ICYMI: South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joins national health care fraud takedown resulting in over $6.5 Billion in alleged fraud

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces South Carolina’s participation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s record-breaking 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. The nationwide, strategically coordinated law enforcement action led to charges against 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm, including death. In conjunction with the Takedown, the Vulnerable Adults and Medicaid Provider Fraud (VAMPF) Unit of the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General has obtained warrants or indictments for 7 defendants in connection with more than $46,834.16 in alleged fraud from across the state.

“This historic takedown highlights the critical importance of stopping fraud and protecting our neighbors,” said Attorney General Wilson. “South Carolina is proud to participate in this nationwide effort to combat health care fraud schemes, and I am especially proud of the work done by VAMPF and its state and law enforcement partners.”

The announcement of the National Health Care Fraud Takedown coincides with the recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Held annually on June 15th, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an initiative focused on preventing and rooting out physical abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. Pursuant to federal regulations, VAMPF has the authority to investigate and prosecute the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes, in addition to its jurisdiction over Medicaid provider fraud and Medicaid-related abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries.

SOUTH CAROLINA CASE HIGHLIGHTS & FRAUD MECHANICS

Below are SCVAMPF’s prosecutions included in the Takedown, illustrating the localized schemes targeted during this enforcement period:

The State v. Stanley Winger McCloy, Jr.

Dr. Stanley Winger McCloy Jr, 58, of Isle of Palms, SC, was charged by arrest warrant with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Assault and Battery 2nd Degree in connection with assaulting a resident of Harbison Shores, an assisted living and memory care facility in Irmo. As alleged in the arrest warrant, McCloy, a contracted facility doctor and Medicaid provider, did intentionally knock the resident, a dementia patient, to the ground while working at the facility. The Irmo Police Department referred this case to VAMPF.

The State v. Jada Yvette Gibbs

Jada Yvette Gibbs, 25, of Sumter, SC, was charged by indictment with two counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child in connection with abusing a juvenile Medicaid beneficiary. As alleged in the indictment, Gibbs, an ABA Registered Behavioral Technician at Wedgefield University for Kids and a Medicaid provider, forcibly grabbed, squeezed, and struck a 7-year-old special needs child on two separate occasions while providing services to the child. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office made initial charges, and VAMPF will be prosecuting the case.

The State v. Belinda Jane Skinner

Belinda Jane Skinner, 49, of Walterboro, SC, was charged by arrest warrant with False Statement by Medical Provider to Department of Health and Human Services and Obtaining Signature or Property, Under False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More in connection with filing false claims with the South Carolina Medicaid Program, resulting in a loss to the Program of $14,572.50. As alleged in the arrest warrant, Skinner, a former licensed nursing assistant and personal care attendant employed by Akulisny Enterprise, LLC, submitted false time sheets indicating she rendered services to a Medicaid beneficiary when, in fact, she had not rendered the services. Skinner was previously arrested for Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult by the Walterboro Police Department.

The State v. Michael Edward Skinner

Michael Edward Skinner, 63, of Walterboro, SC, was charged by arrest warrant with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult in connection with failing to report the abuse of a disabled Medicaid beneficiary living in his home. As alleged in the arrest warrant, Skinner knew the beneficiary was being abused by her personal care attendant, a Medicaid provider, and failed to report the abuse as required by law. This case arose based on a referral from the Walterboro Police Department.

The State v. Marti Erin Caldwell

Marti Erin Caldwell, 46, of Seneca, SC, was charged by arrest warrant with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and Forgery, Value $10,000 or More in connection with exploiting a Medicaid beneficiary residing in a community residential care facility out of over $10,000.00. As alleged in the arrest warrant, Caldwell forged and filed a fraudulent quit claim deed with the Oconee County Register of Deeds for the purpose of taking the Medicaid beneficiary’s real property. This case was jointly investigated with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The State v. Leslie Ann Williams

Leslie Ann Williams, 61, of Ridgeway, SC was charged by indictment with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Financial Transaction Card Fraud Value More than $500 in a Six-Month Period, and Federally Chartered or Insured Financial Institution Crime in connection with her actions to financially exploit a Medicaid beneficiary residing at Pruit Health Ridgeway, a skilled nursing facility in which Williams worked. As alleged in the indictments, Williams, a facility caregiver and Medicaid provider, obtained access to the Medicaid beneficiary’s debit card, which she then utilized to make purchases for her own benefit without the beneficiary’s consent or permission. This case was jointly investigated with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The State v. Amanda Lajoy Makins

Amanda L. Makins, 45, of Piedmont, SC, was charged by arrest warrant with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More in connection with her conversion of approximately $16,555.36 of the personal funds of a Medicaid beneficiary residing at Southpointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. As alleged in the arrest warrants, Makins, the Medicaid beneficiary’s Power of Attorney, accessed and utilized the victim’s funds for her own personal use and benefit, including making transfers to Makins’ own accounts via Cash App and payments towards a vehicle titled in Makins’ name. This case was jointly investigated with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

SOUTH CAROLINA'S STATE FISCAL YEAR 2026 ENFORCEMENT SUMMARY

“While the collective impact of enforcement actions like the Takedown is monumental, our work extends far beyond this roughly two-week window,” said Attorney General Wilson. Over the course of SFY 2026, which runs from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, a total of 41 VAMPF cases were prosecuted with extraordinary efficiency, securing 39 convictions or guilty pleas and recording only 1 deferred prosecution—representing a 97.5% conviction rate for the fiscal year.

Vulnerable Adult Abuse & Neglect: 22 cases prosecuted (21 convictions/guilty pleas, 1 deferred prosecution).

prosecuted (21 convictions/guilty pleas, 1 deferred prosecution). Medicaid Provider Fraud: 19 cases prosecuted (11 sentenced, 8 awaiting final sentencing).

A total of $1,393,280.11 in restitution was ordered by South Carolina courts during SFY 2026, of which $628,902.61 represents funds converted from vulnerable adult citizens and $764,377.50 represents payments by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for fraudulent claims.

More information on the National Health Care Fraud Takedown may be found here, as well as court documents available here under State Court Documents.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

The South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, dba VAMPF, receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,964,287 for federal fiscal year 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $988,096 for FFY 2026, is funded by South Carolina.